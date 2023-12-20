Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $886,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.