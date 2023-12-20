Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMP opened at $381.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.32. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $382.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

