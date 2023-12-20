Drive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 783.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 151,469 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 76.6% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 351.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 157,443 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

