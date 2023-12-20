Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

