Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.