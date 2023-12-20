Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

