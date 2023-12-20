Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,890,000 after buying an additional 545,484 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 158,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $2,127,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 159.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 198,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 121,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 118,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

