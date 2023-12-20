Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $83,880.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $82,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

