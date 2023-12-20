Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 10,783 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,030,000 after buying an additional 1,954,953 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,497,000 after buying an additional 1,912,607 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,994,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,965,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,897,000 after purchasing an additional 648,859 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

