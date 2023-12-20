Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,175 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 94,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,427,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 224,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 350,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1582 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.