Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 77.2% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Chubb by 50.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Chubb by 114.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 401,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 214,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

CB opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.93. The company has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.