Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $335.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.