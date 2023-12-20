Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,943 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,929,000 after acquiring an additional 577,325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,105,000 after acquiring an additional 626,489 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPEM opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.