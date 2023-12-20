Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,118,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.