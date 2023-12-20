Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,048 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:COP opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

