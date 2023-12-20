Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after buying an additional 488,392 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after buying an additional 246,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ES opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.