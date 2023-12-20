Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $280.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($0.20). FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

