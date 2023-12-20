Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $128.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $102.58. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

