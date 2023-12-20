Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 118.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,356 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ANGL stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.05.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

