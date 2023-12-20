Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8,408.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,786 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 183,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 180,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,236 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,390,000.

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

