Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 43,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 57.0% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

