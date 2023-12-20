Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after buying an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 822,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 432,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $997.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

