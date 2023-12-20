Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

