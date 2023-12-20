Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $497,958,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $541.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $515.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.64.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

