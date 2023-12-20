Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 42,917 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,917 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 96,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFIS opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $720.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

