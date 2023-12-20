Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 9,037 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.88. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

