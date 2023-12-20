Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,526 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

