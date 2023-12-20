Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,356,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,976,000. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

IWC stock opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $921.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

