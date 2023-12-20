Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

