Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Dan Zugelder Sells 6,497 Shares

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.81, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DT

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.