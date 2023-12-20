Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Dan Zugelder Sells 6,497 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.81, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $56.18.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
