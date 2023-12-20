Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Dynatronics
Dynatronics Stock Performance
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Dynatronics Company Profile
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatronics
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.