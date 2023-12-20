Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.36. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

