E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $479.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.24. The company has a market cap of $370.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.