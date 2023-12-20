E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.24. The company has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

