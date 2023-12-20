Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) vs. BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Critical Comparison

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 10.31% 7.18% 0.57% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

32.4% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eagle Bancorp Montana and BEO Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 1 0 0 2.00 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and BEO Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $99.96 million 1.18 $10.70 million $1.49 9.95 BEO Bancorp $36.97 million 2.08 $8.59 million N/A N/A

Eagle Bancorp Montana has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Montana beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates full-service branches and automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

