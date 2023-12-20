Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued on Monday, December 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KEI stock opened at C$4.94 on Wednesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.22.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy ( TSE:KEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.76 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 36.84%.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

