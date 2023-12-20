Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

