Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $31.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,596 shares of company stock worth $257,949. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,718,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 712,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,461 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

