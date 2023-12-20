Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $13.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

EHAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $535.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.07. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Enhabit by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,532,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Enhabit by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

