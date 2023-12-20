Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.