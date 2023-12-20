Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $30.86

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.86, but opened at $31.90. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 460,493 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

