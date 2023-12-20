Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $715,198,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after buying an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $254,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

