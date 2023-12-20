Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 707,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EE opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $275.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.