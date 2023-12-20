Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

