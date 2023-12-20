Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Exelon traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 1253481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

