Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. Exelon also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 2.320-2.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $264,477,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exelon by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,977,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,088,000 after purchasing an additional 973,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

