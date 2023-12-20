Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $408.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.