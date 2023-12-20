FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to 17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 17.000-18.500 EPS.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

FDX opened at $280.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in FedEx by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 505,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,387,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 62,657.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 219,652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 219,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 213,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

