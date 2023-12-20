Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Holdings Raised by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 142,770 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.