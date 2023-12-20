Field & Main Bank Has $208,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 198.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

