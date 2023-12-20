Field & Main Bank Has $223,000 Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Ameren Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AEE opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

